8th Day Box Office Collection: Tanhaji stays strong on 2nd Friday, Chhapaak low!

[Total: 12 Average: 2.9/5]

The 100th film of superstar Ajay Devgn co-starring Kajol and Saif Ali Khan, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has entered the second weekend at a strong note after a solid first week. Despite having much-anticipated Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the parallel, it has diverted the major audience toward itself.

With a positive word of mouth, Om Raut’s directorial had done the business of 61.75 crores in the opening weekend that included 15.10 crores on Friday, 20.57 crores on Saturday & 26.26 crores on Sunday. Then on weekdays, with a strong pace, it had minted 13.75 crores on Monday, 15.28 crores on Tuesday, 16.72 crores on Wednesday & 11.23 crores on Thursday.

After a week, the total collection of Tanhaji was recorded at 118.91 crores from 3880 screens nationwide including Hindi & Marathi versions. Now in the new week, despite the new release, it has remained unaffected and managed to collect the amount of 10.06 crores. After 8 days, its total collection has become 128.97 crores nett at the domestic box office.

On the other hand, Meghna Gulzar’s directorial drama film Chhapaak has received disappointment at the box office despite the positive word of mouth. In the opening weekend, it had raked the business of 19.02 crores with 4.77 crores on Friday, 6.90 crores on Saturday & 7.35 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays, Fox Star Studios’ presentation did the business of 2.35 crores on Monday, 2.55 crores on Tuesday, 2.61 crores on Wednesday & 1.85 crores on Thursday and raised one week total to 28.38 crores from 1700 screens. Now it has entered the second week and started the weekend at a low note by collecting 1.11 crore. With this, its 8 days total collection has become 29.49 crores nett.