8th Day Box Office Collection: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan & Bhoot Fall on 2nd Friday

Despite a good opening weekend, Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest offering Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan had dropped significantly on weekdays and registered an overall decent week. Now the film has entered in its second week and witnessed a further decline due to new release Thappad.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the Hindi comedy-drama has got succeed to entertain viewers and gathered a favourable word of mouth, but still, it didn’t sustain well on weekdays. As a result, it had raked the business of 44.84 crores in the first week that included 32.66 crores in the weekend and 12.18 crores on weekdays.

Now, Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai’s production has started the second weekend at a slow note. On 2nd Friday, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has faced a drop of 30.54% vis-a-vis Thursday and minted the amount of 1.82 crores. After 8 days, its total collection has become 46.66 crores nett at the domestic box office.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal starrer horror film Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship has unfortunately received mixed reactions and as a result, did the business of 24.18 crores in the first week with 16.36 crores in the weekend and 7.82 crores on weekdays.

On 2nd Friday, Bhanu Pratap Singh’s directorial has recorded a drop of 35.14% in footfalls than the previous day and bagged the amount of 1.20 crore. After 8 days, the total collection of Dharma Productions’ presentation has become 25.38 crores nett.

