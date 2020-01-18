9th Day Box Office Collection: Tanhaji shows a big jump on 2nd Saturday, Chhapaak fails

[Total: 3 Average: 4.7/5]

The first biggie of the year 2020, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is enjoying a terrific run at the box office since its release. After a solid first week, it has entered in the second week at a strong note despite having the adjacent release Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak in the parallel along with the already existing Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz.

Superstar Ajay Devgn’s latest film co-starring Kajol and Saif Ali Khan, the Hindi period action drama has got succeed to hit the target right and gathered a positive word of mouth. As a result, it had raked the business of 118.91 crores in the first week that included 61.75 crores in the weekend and 57.16 crores on weekdays.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji had started the second weekend at a rock-steady note by collecting the amount of 10.06 crores on 2nd Friday. On the next day i.e. 2nd Saturday, the film has recorded a big jump and minted 14.85 crores. After 9 days, its total collection has become 143.82 crores nett at the domestic box office.

On the other hand, Meghna Gulzar’s directorial drama film Chhapaak has also gathered a positive word of mouth but unfortunately got failed to convert it in numbers. In the first week, it did the business of 28.38 crores with 19.02 crores in the weekend and 9.36 crores on weekdays.

Fox Star Studios’ presentation is now running in the second week and had started the weekend at a low note by collecting 1.11 crore on 2nd Friday. Then on 2nd Saturday, after the lower than expected jump, it has bagged the amount of 1.41 crore and raised 9 days total collection to 30.90 crores nett.

