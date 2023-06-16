Adipurush 1st Day Collection – Registers the 2nd Best Opening of the Year in Hindi

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

The much-awaited movie of the year Adipurush is finally in theatres and as expected took a fantastic start at the box office. Despite mixed reactions from the audience and critics, it managed to register the second-best opening of the year in Hindi cinema after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (55 crores).

Based on the epic Ramayana, the mythological action film Adipurush featuring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh is being criticized by many for its poor dialogues, weak direction and terrible VFX. Still, because of pre-release hype, it took a bumper opening at the Indian box office.

On Friday, Adipurush opened on an excellent note and witnessed a tremendous response in mass centres. At the end of day 1, it registered a massive total of 40.22 crores nett with the Hindi version alone. From the Telugu version as well, the film has grossed around 40 crores; and approximately 15 crores from the other versions.

At the domestic box office, Adipurush collected around 95 crores nett (110 crores gross) on day 1 including all languages. The film is expected to perform strongly over the weekend due to huge pre-release hype but weekdays will be crucial as word of mouth across the country is not very favourable.

As per many critics, Adipurush is a big disappointment made on a whopping budget of 500 crores. Whereas many viewers are saying that director Om Raut’s version of Ramayana is a big mess and an insult to our gods. Now everyone including Bollywood fans is talking about SS Rajamouli on social media and we know why.



