Adipurush 2nd Day Collection – Hindi Version Crosses 73 Crores in 2 Days

After a fantastic start at the box office, the mythological action film Adipurush remained steady on the second day despite mixed reactions from the audience across the country. Due to strong advance bookings, the film is heading to cross 110 crores nett in total in the opening weekend with its Hindi version alone.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is facing huge criticism across the country because of poor writing and direction. Made on a massive budget of 500-600 crores, the film has terrible VFX and casting. This is why many critics and viewers have found it very disappointing.

Backed by T-Series Films, Adipurush

took an excellent start on Friday and registered the second-best opening of the year in Hindi cinema with 37.25 crores nett. The film had strong advance bookings for the entire weekend, which is why managed to remain steady on Saturday despite mixed word of mouth and minted

With the Hindi version, Adipurush has registered a 2-day total collection of 73.75 crores nett. In Telugu states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it has grossed approximately 65 crores total including 40 crores on Friday and 25 crores on Saturday. At the domestic box office, the film has bagged around 175 crores in 2 days from all languages.

Featuring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh, Adipurush is based on the epic Ramayan. But this new version of Ramayan is getting mixed reactions from the audience. Definitely, weekdays will not be easy for the film.



