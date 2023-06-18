Adipurush 3rd Day Collection- Enters the 100 Crore Club in the Opening Weekend

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

The biggest film ever made in Bollywood, Adipurush may have failed to create the desired impact on the audience but it is doing exceptionally well at the box office. After a bumper opening, the mythological action film stayed strong over the weekend and entered the 100-crore club with its Hindi version in just 3 days.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is facing heavy flak from the audience as well as critics, as everyone had high expectations from the film made on a whopping budget of 600 crores. Despite being based on the epic Ramayan and having a solid star cast, it has garnered mixed word of mouth.

Talking about the box office, then here the scenario is different. At the box office, Adipurush

scored massive numbers at the opening weekend across the country. The film opened on an excellent note on Friday and did a business of 37.25 crores nett in Hindi circuits. On a steady note, it managed to collect 37 crores nett on Saturday.

Then on Sunday, Adipurush witnessed a reasonable jump and minted 37.75 crores nett. After 3 days, the Prabhas starrer registered a total collection of 112 crores nett with its Hindi version at the domestic box office. From the Telugu version, the film raked approx. 83 crores in 3 days. While the other versions contributed around 22.50 crores.

In the overseas market too, Adipurush is doing well and grossed approx. 350 crores in the weekend at the worldwide box office. The film had strong advance bookings for the entire weekend due to huge pre-release hype, but the real game will begin on Monday.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer moderate-budget film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke reported a decent third weekend despite being affected by Adipurush. After collecting 37.35 crores in week 1 and 25.65 crores in week 2, Laxman Utekar’s directorial entered the third weekend on a fair note and minted 1.08 crore on Friday.

With decent growth, the sleeper hit Zara Hatke Zara Bachke managed to collect 1.89 crores on Saturday and 2.78 crores on Sunday, with which it registered a 17-day total of 68.75 crores nett.



