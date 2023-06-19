Adipurush 4th Day Collection – Witnesses Huge Drop on Monday

[Total: 2 Average: 2.5 ]

After an excellent opening weekend with the Hindi version, the mythological action film Adipurush witnessed a huge drop in business on Monday due to negative word of mouth. Unfortunately, the film which was made on a massive budget of 600 crores, collapsed on day 4 and has collected in single digits.

Featuring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh, the PAN-India film Adipurush has received mixed reactions from critics as many have found it quite disappointing. While from the audience, it is getting heavy criticism and facing rejection across the country.

The Hindi version of Adipurush opened on a solid note on Friday and managed to register the second-best opening of the year in Hindi cinema with 37.25 crores after Pathaan (55 crores / Hindi). Over the weekend, Om Raut’s directorial remained steady and minted a 3-day total of 111.60 crores including 37 crores on Saturday and 37.35 crores on Sunday.

Adipurush had strong advance bookings for the entire first weekend due to pre-release hype, which helped it to perform better at the box office. But now on weekdays, negative word of mouth has come into play. The Hindi version reported a huge 75.03% drop viz-a-viz Friday and bagged an amount of only 9.30 crores on Monday.

After 4 days, Adipurush registered a total of 120.90 crores nett at the domestic box office with its Hindi version. In Telugu states as well, the film is losing hold and grossed 88 crores in 4 days from there. Including all the languages, Adipurush has collected approx. 235 crores at the box office.



