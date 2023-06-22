Adipurush 7th Day Collection- Bollywood’s Biggest Film Ever Crashes in the 1st Week

[Total: 2 Average: 4 ]

After an excellent opening weekend, the mythological action movie Adipurush crashed badly at the box office on weekdays due to negative word of mouth. Strong advance bookings due to pre-release hype and corporate bookings helped it to score massive numbers on board at the weekend but witnessed a huge fall after that.

The makers of Adipurush tried hard to attract a mass audience in the name of the epic Ramayana, but unfortunately, the audience did not like this new version and rejected it in the very first week. The early collapse of a movie made on a budget of 600 crores is certainly not a positive sign for the industry but a massive budget does not guarantee good content.

Featuring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh, the Hindi version of Adipurush

took a solid start at the box office on Friday and managed to register the second-best opening of the year with 37.25 crores nett. On a flat note, it collected a total of 111.60 crores in the opening weekend including 37 crores on Saturday and 37.35 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays, when negative word of mouth came into play, Om Raut’s directorial Adipurush recorded a huge drop in footfalls across the country and raked only 8.65 crores on Monday in the Hindi language. With a further drop, it garnered 5.40 crores Tuesday and 3.80 crores on Wednesday.

Following the freefall trend, Adipurush bagged 3 crores on Thursday and registered a 7-day total of 132.45 crores nett at the domestic box office from its Hindi version only. Including all the languages, T-Series Films’ production movie did a business of 254.50 crores in a week nationwide and grossed 421 crores worldwide.



