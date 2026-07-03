Alpha 1st Day Collection – Welcome To The Jungle 8th Day & Cocktail 2 15th Day Report

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

The latest and the first female-led offering from the YRF Spy Universe, the espionage thriller Alpha has finally been released in theatres and as expected, reported a decent opening at the box office amid mixed reactions from critics as well as the audience. The Aditya Dhar directorial Dhurandhar franchise has set the standards so high that matching its level is quite difficult.

Featuring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, Alpha is crafted with the same YRF spy-thriller format that focuses on glamour and high-octane action sequences, but unfortunately, it lacks a sense of patriotism. As a result, it opened on an average note in the morning on Friday, but managed to collect an overall good opening business of 9.10 crores nett due to decent spot bookings for the evening and night shows at multiplexes.

On the other hand, the last week released comedy caper Welcome To The Jungle

remained the first choice of the viewers. After an impressive opening week, the star-studded film led by Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Arshad Warsi, stayed steady on its 2nd Friday and has emerged as the 4th Hindi film of the year to cross the 100-crore mark at the domestic box office.

In the first week, the Ahmed Khan directorial WTTJ did a business of 95.21 crores nett including 65.83 crores at the weekend and 29.38 crores on weekdays. Now the film has entered the second weekend and opened on a decent note in the morning on Friday despite a competition from Alpha. With good spot bookings at multiplexes as well as single-screen cinemas, it collected 5.33 crores nett on day 8 and registered a total of 100.54 crores nett (118.63 crores gross).

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer romantic-comedy Cocktail 2 is also doing well at the box office. After collecting 74.31 crores in the first week and 20.14 crores in the second week, the Homi Adajania directorial film managed to garner 0.87 crore nett on its 3rd Friday and registered a 15-day total collection of 95.32 crores nett.



