Box Office Collection: Angrezi Medium 5th Day & Baaghi 3 12th Day Report

As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus in India, all the theatres in major states are closed till 31st March 2020. Due to which, the film industry is going through an unwanted situation. All the recently released offerings are struggling at the box office and facing a heavy loss in business.

Irrfan Khan starrer the much-anticipated Angrezi Medium was released this Friday and received mixed reviews from critics, which made the situation worse for it. In the opening weekend, it did the business of only 9.72 crores with 4.03 crores on Friday, 3.14 crores on Saturday & 2.55 crores on Sunday.

Directed by Homi Adajania, now this Hindi comedy-drama is running on weekdays and expectedly, witnessed a big drop in footfalls. On Monday, the film got dropped by 83.14% vis-a-vis Sunday and collected 0.43 crore. With a further decline, it has minted 0.35 crore and raised 5 days total collection to 10.50 crores nett.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff starrer action-thriller Baaghi 3 had a solid week-1 despite a mixed word of mouth but got crashed down now. In the first week, it had raked 90.67 crores that included 53.83 crores in the weekend and 36.84 crores on weekdays from 4400 screens.

Then in the second weekend, at a low note, Ahmed Khan’s directorial had scored 2.15 crores on Friday, 1.80 crores on Saturday & 1.85 crores on Sunday. On 2nd Monday, it had managed to collect 0.51 crores, while bagged 0.45 crore on 2nd Tuesday and raised 12 days total collection to 97.45 crores nett at the domestic box office.