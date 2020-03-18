No Box Office Update of Angrezi Medium & Baaghi 3 due to Complete Shutdown of Theatres

[Total: 2 Average: 2.5/5]

As a precautionary and preventing measure to stop the spread of coronavirus, all theatres across the country have been closed till 31st March 2020. Earlier the films were running in selected states but from 17th March, Tuesday, there is a complete shutdown, that means, the recent offerings are not doing any business at the box office.

This week released, the much-anticipated Hindi comedy-drama Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan Khan got crashed within the opening weekend due to this COVID-19 epidemic. Also, the film hasn’t created the desired impact on viewers unlike the predecessor Hindi Medium, which made the situation more difficult for it.

In the opening weekend, Homi Adajania’s directorial did the business of only 9.72 crores with 4.03 crores on Friday, 3.14 crores on Saturday & 2.55 crores on Sunday. While on Monday, after a major fall, it had minted 0.43 crore and raised its 4 days total collection to 10.15 crores nett.

On the other hand, last week released much-awaited action-thriller Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh had a solid first week of 90.67 crores despite a mixed word of mouth but got failed to carry the pace forward and slipped abruptly.

In the second weekend, Ahmed Khan’s directorial had raked 2.15 crores on Friday, 1.80 crores on Saturday & 1.85 crores on Sunday. Then on 2nd Monday, the film had managed to collect 0.51 crores after a heavy decline and raised 11 days total collection to 97 crores nett at the domestic box office.

As per the reports, both films will be re-released to recover the loss when the situation gets better. Akshay Kumar’s highly-buzzed Sooryavanshi which was slated for release on 24 March 2020, is also waiting to get a new release date.