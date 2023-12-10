Animal and Sam Bahadur 10th Day Collection – Animal Crosses 430 Cr in India

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

After a historic first week, the action thriller Animal maintained momentum and registered a fantastic second weekend at the domestic box office. In the Hindi belt as well as in the South, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is performing exceptionally well and has entered the 400-crore club in just 10 days including all languages- Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri, Animal was released last Friday amid solid buzz across the country and did a massive business of 338.63 crores nett in a week with 201.76 crores at the opening weekend and 136.87 crores on weekdays.

At the second weekend as well, Animal

remained phenomenal and managed to collect 23.53 crores on Friday and 35.33 crores on Saturday. Then on the 2nd Sunday, with a further jump, it garnerednett and registered a 10-day total ofnett from all versions.

From the Hindi version alone, Animal raked a business of 389.10 crores nett in 10 days including 300.81 crores in the first week and 88.29 crores in the 2nd weekend. At the second weekend, on a super-strong note, the film bagged 21.56 crores on Friday, 32.47 crores on Saturday, and 34.26 crores on Sunday.

The Tamil and Telugu versions have contributed 45.68 crores to its business in 10 days with 37.82 crores in week 1 and 7.86 crores in weekend 2. In the international markets as well, Animal is running successfully and has grossed over 705 crores at the worldwide box office.

On the other hand, the war drama Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal, remained rock-solid in the second weekend after a decent week 1. The Meghna Gulzar directorial film managed to collect 38.25 crores nett in the first week and minted 3.50 crores on the 2nd Friday, and 6.50 crores on the 2nd Saturday. On the 2nd Sunday, it bagged 8.75 crores and registered a 10-day total of 57 crores nett.



