Animal and Sam Bahadur 2nd Day Collection- Animal Crosses 131 Cr in 2 Days

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

After an earth-shattering start at the box office on Friday, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri starrer action thriller Animal witnessed terrific growth on Saturday and garnered over 131 crores nett across India in just 2 days including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal has received mixed reviews from critics but the response from the audience across the country is mind-blowing. The film is enjoying a dream-run at the domestic box office; the mass centres as well as metros are contributing equally to its business. On Friday, it opened on a phenomenal note and managed to score 54.75 crores nett from the Hindi version.

Then on Saturday, Animal

witnessed a good jump in footfall and mintednett. From all the versions, it garnered 63.80 crores on Friday andon Saturday; after 2 days the film registered a total ofnett with 115 crores from Hindi and 16.80 crores combined from Tamil and Telugu.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal starrer war drama Sam Bahadur has received mostly positive reactions from critics as well as the audience and garnered positive word of mouth. On Friday, it took a decent start despite the mighty Animal in opposite and did an opening business of 6.25 crores nett.

As expected, the Meghna Gulzar directorial Sam Bahadur reported a healthy jump in footfall on Saturday and minted 9.50 crores nett. After 2 days, it registered a total of 15.75 crores nett. As per the current trend, both films are expected to show further growth over the weekend.



