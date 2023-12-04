Animal and Sam Bahadur 4th Day Collection: Animal Remains Outstanding on Monday

[Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

After a blockbuster opening weekend, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer action thriller Animal maintained an outstanding pace at the box office and registered a super-strong Monday. Whereas war drama Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal, remained decent on day 4 despite the mighty opponent.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also helmed Kabir Singh, Animal is soaring at the box office due to solid word of mouth. On Friday, it opened on an earth-shattering note and registered the biggest-ever opening for Ranbir with 63.80 crores nett from all versions- Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

On an extra-ordinary note, Animal reported a weekend total of 201.76 crores nett including all languages with 67.27 crores on Saturday and 70.69 crores on Sunday. Then on Monday, the film remained outstanding and minted 39.04 crores nett. After 4 days, it registered a total of 240.80 crores nett at the domestic box office.

From the Hindi version alone, Animal

reported a 4-day total ofnett with 176.58 crores at the weekend andon Monday. While the Tamil and Telugu versions contributed 28.68 crores with 25.18 crores at the weekend and 3.50 crores on Monday.

On the other hand, the Meghna Gulzar directorial Sam Bahadur is heading decently at the box office despite being affected by Animal. In the opening weekend, it did a business of 25.55 crores nett with 6.25 crores on Friday, 9 crores on Saturday, and 10.30 crores on Sunday.

On Monday, the Ronnie Screwvala production film Sam Bahadur managed to stay decent and collected 3.95 crores. After 4 days, it registered a total of 29.50 crores nett nationwide. As per the current trend, the film is expected to hold well on weekdays due to positive word of mouth.



