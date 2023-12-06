Animal and Sam Bahadur 6th Day Collection: Animal Enters the 300-Crore Club in 6 Days

[Total: 2 Average: 4 ]

Ranbir Kapoor’s first collaboration with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal continues its historic run at the box office. From the very first day, the film is smashing previous records and entered the 300-crore club in just 6 days of release at the domestic box office including all versions- Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Featuring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri with Ranbir Kapoor, Animal took a blockbuster start and did a business of 201.76 crores in the opening weekend with 63.80 crores on Friday, 67.27 crores on Saturday, and 70.69 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays as well, the action thriller Animal

has a rock-solid hold over the audience. After a blockbuster weekend, the film managed to collect 44.47 crores on Monday and 37.82 crores on Tuesday.

From the Hindi version alone, Animal reported a total of 280.94 crores nett in 6 days including 176.58 crores at the weekend, 40.06 crores on Monday, 34.02 crores on Tuesday, and 30.28 crores on Wednesday. While Tamil and Telugu contributed 36.77 crores with 25.18 crores at the weekend, 4.41 crores on Monday, 3.80 crores on Tuesday, and 3.38 crores on Wednesday.

In parallel, the Hindi war drama Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra, is heading steadily at the box office despite the mighty opponent. In the opening weekend, it did a business of 25.55 crores nett with 6.25 crores on Friday, 9 crores on Saturday, and 10.30 crores on Sunday.

On weekdays, Sam Bahadur witnessed a usual drop in footfall but still managed to collect 3.50 crores on Monday and 3.50 crores on Tuesday. With a slight drop, it garnered 3.35 crores on Wednesday and registered a 6-day total of 35.90 crores nett. Certainly, if the film had been released solo, it would have scored better.



