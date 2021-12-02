Antim 7th Day Collection: Registers a Good Week 1 – Sooryavanshi 28-Day Report

[Total: 1 Average: 3 /5]

Last Friday released action-drama film Antim starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, and debutante Mahima Makwana, has remained steady on weekdays after a good weekend and registered a healthy total in its first week at the box office. The second weekend will be crucial for the film as the new film Tadap starring debutant Ahan Shetty & Tara Sutaria, is releasing this Friday.

Mahesh Manjrekar’s directorial Antim: The Final Truth is being liked by many across the country and the positive word of mouth is helping it to perform well. After a decent start at the box office, this action drama showed an uptrend and bagged a business of 18.61 crores in the opening weekend which included 5.03 crores on Friday, 6.03 crores on Saturday, and 7.55 crores on Sunday.

Presented by Salman Khan Films, Antim has enjoyed a strong run on weekdays as well. After a usual drop, it managed to collect 3.24 crores on Monday, 2.90 crores on Tuesday, and 2.50 crores on Wednesday. With a further decline, the film minted an amount of 2.21 crores on Thursday and has put up a total of 29.46 crores nett at the domestic box office after a week.

On the other hand, a month back released Sooryavanshi has recorded enough footfalls in the 4th week despite having Antim and Sataymeva Jayate 2 in the opposite. Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer this action entertainer did a tremendous business in the first 3 weeks. In the 4th weekend, it managed to score 4.19 crores with 0.71 crore on Friday, 1.43 crore on Saturday, and 2.05 crores on Sunday. [Sooryavanshi Day Wise Collection Report]

Then on weekdays, Rohit Shetty’s directorial maintained a solid grip and collected 0.62 crore on Monday, 0.63 crore on Tuesday, and 0.51 crore on Wednesday despite limited screening. On 4th Thursday, Sooryavanshi added 0.44 crore to its account and increased the total to 191.32 crores nett (225.61 crores gross) after 28 days. At the worldwide box office, the film has grossed 286.93 crores so far including 61.32 crores gross from overseas.



