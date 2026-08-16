Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 3rd Day Collection – Emraan Hashmi’s Film has an Impressive Weekend 1!

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

Awarapan 2, the much-anticipated sequel to 2007’s Awarapan is finally in theatres and as expected, it is receiving an excellent response from viewers across the country. Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani starrer action-thriller was released on Friday amid huge excitement among fans and registered a bumper opening at the box office.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 has received mostly positive reviews from critics as well as the audience owing to its engaging storyline and nostalgia value. Everyone is praising Emraan Hashmi for delivering one of the best performances of his career, also the direction of the film done by Nitin is appreciable.

On Friday, Awarapan 2 was opened on an impressive note in the morning and registered a solid opening weekend on 23.40 crores nett, which is thrice of the lifetime total of its prequel. With positive word of mouth, the film remarkable healthy growth on Independence Day i.e. Saturday and minted 34.09 crores nett.

Then on Sunday as well, Awarapan 2 stayed strong despite a decline and managed to collect 26.59 crores nett. With this, it has registered a 3-day total of 84.08 crores nett (100.09 crores gross) at the domestic box office. At the worldwide box office, it has grossed 108.97 crores in 3 days including 8.88 crores gross from overseas.

On the other hand, Sunny Deol starrer period drama Batwara 1947 is also being praised by the audience. Owing to its unconventional storyline and power-packed performances, the film has received mostly positive reviews from critics. The Rajkumar Santoshi directorial was opened on a decent note on Friday and did an opening business of 5.25 crores nett.

Due to positive word of mouth, Batwara 1947 witnessed an impressive jump of 140.95% and raked a business of 12.65 crores nett on Saturday (Independence Day). Then, on Sunday, much like Awarapan 2, Sunny and Preity Zinta starrer recorded a drop but still remained steady and collected 7.33 crores nett; taking its 3-day total to 25.23 crores nett (30.03 crores gross).



