Bad Newz 7th Day Collection: Crosses 44.50 Cr Total in Week 1

Hindi rom-com Bad Newz, which was released last Friday, turned out to be good news for the makers as it is doing well at the box office. Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Triptii Dimri starrer film maintained a good hold throughout and recorded a decent total after a week despite the mighty Kalki 2898 AD in parallel.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz garnered mixed reviews from critics but audiences found it entertaining and showed good support in theatres. The film was opened on a positive note on Friday and managed to register the opening business of 8.62 crores nett, which is the highest opening for Vicky Kaushal.

Over the weekend, Bad Newz witnessed a significant jump and minted 10.55 crores on Saturday and 11.45 crores on Sunday. After collecting a total of 30.62 crores nett in the opening weekend, Amazon Prime’s presentation remained steady on weekdays after a usual drop in footfalls.

On Monday, Bad Newz bagged an amount of 3.75 crores, while collected 3.80 crores on Tuesday. After a slight dip on Wednesday, it managed to collect 3.35 crores. Then on Thursday, with a further drop, the film raked a business of 3.10 crores and registered a 7-day total of 44.62 crores nett at the domestic box office.

In the new week, Bad Newz will have to compete with a much-hyped Deadpool & Wolverine featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. It will be interesting to see how Bad Newz will sustain opposite to a Hollywood biggie, which is the third film in the popular Deadpool franchise and the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



