Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan 1st Day Collection Prediction

The two anticipated offerings from Bollywood – Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan are all set to hit the screen this Eid on 11 April 2024. Both films have a good buzz among fans but the Akshay Kumar starrer being a mass entertainer has the upper hand over the Ajay Devgn starrer sports-drama.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action-entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has solid star power, it features Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F along with superstar Akshay Kumar. Loaded with terrific action scenes, it is all set to take a bumper opening on Eid.

Bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan buzzing around ever since it was announced. The collaboration of Akshay and Tiger in an action film is quite exciting and it will be a treat for fans to watch them together performing high-octane actions on big screens.

The year 2023 was not favourable for Akshay, except OMG 2

none of his films worked at the box office. But hopefully, this year is expected to be good and successful for him. As of now, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has recorded a decent advance at the box office, but it is likely to open in the range ofnett on Thursday at the domestic box office.

On the other hand, the Amit Sharma directorial sports drama Maidaan is also expected to open on a good note as the early reviews are very positive. It is based on the true story of a legendary sportsman Syed Abdul Rahim and it revolves around the golden era of Indian football during the years 1952–1962.

Superstar Ajay Devgn has a huge fan following and his past couple of films were superhit at the box office. Considering all the factors, Maidaan is expected to open at 9 – 11 crores nett on Thursday which would be a good start opposite to a bigger film like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Recently we have witnessed some clashes like Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 and Animal vs Sam Bahadur, in which both films witnessed the desired footfall and performed well at the box office. Similar results are expected this time too.



