Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan 4th Day Collection – Weekend 1 Report

The two prominent Hindi movies – Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan which were released on Thursday have reported average numbers at the box office in the 4-day extended opening weekend. Unfortunately, despite mostly positive reviews and public reactions, both films struggled to garner the desired response from audiences across the country.

Featuring superstar Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha, the action-entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was expected to register a good opening on Thursday considering huge star power and Eid holiday. But unfortunately, it opened to an average note and collected 16.07 crores nett at the domestic box office.

The next day i.e. Friday, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial witnessed a huge drop in occupancy and somehow minted 8.03 crores. Further on Saturday with a slight jump in business, it managed to collect 8.85 crores. Then on Sunday as well, BMCM recorded limited growth and bagged an amount of 10.11 crores nett. After 4 days, it registered a total of 43.06 crores nett from India.

In the overseas market, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is doing better and grossed a 4-day total of approximately 98 crores at the worldwide box office. It seems that the interest of the audience in India is more in IPL 2024 as the second release Maidaan is also not getting the expected results.

Ajay Devgn starrer sports-drama Maidaan also released on the same day opposite BMCM amid a decent buzz. Despite very positive reviews from critics, the Amit Sharma directorial managed to collect 7.25 crores nett on Thursday including approx. 2 crores from the paid previews held on Wednesday.

On Friday, Maidaan dropped heavily and did a business of only 2.80 crores. Due to positive word of mouth, the movie picked up well on Saturday in comparision to the opponent BMCM and collected 5.65 crores. With further growth on Sunday, it garnered 6.75 crores and registered a 4-day total of 22.45 crores nett at the domestic box office.

In the overseas market, Maidaan is showing decent performance and grossed approximately 32.75 crores at the worldwide box office in 4 days. No one can deny that the Hindi film industry has faced a big disappointment this Eid. Maybe Salman Khan’s Sikandar with director AR Murugadoss will make up for the losses next Eid.



