Bell Bottom 15th Day Collection: Crosses 25.75 Crores in 2 Weeks

A couple of weeks ago released Hindi spy-thriller Bell Bottom is steadily heading towards a good-enough total at the domestic box office considering COVID restrictions. After a slow start, it managed to gather momentum and registered a decent first week. Then in the second week as well, the film remained steady at a lower side and reported a business of over 27.75 crores after 2 weeks.

Superstar Akshay Kumar’s latest offering Bell Bottom was opened at a low occupancy of only 15% on Thursday, 19 August 2021 and recorded the opening lower than Roohi (3.06 crores) and even Mumbai Saga (2.82 crores). Over the weekend, it took a jump and minted the amount of 12.80 crores. On weekdays, the film remained steady and reported a business of 18.75 crores after the 8-day extended first week from around 1620 screens across India.

In the second weekend, despite the new Hindi release Chehre starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, Ranjit M Tewari’s directorial managed to have a decent run. On 2nd Friday, it did the business of 0.80 crore, while collected 1.10 crores on 2nd Saturday. With a good jump on 2nd Sunday, it minted 2.46 crores at the domestic box office.

Then on 2nd Monday, Bell Bottom recorded an expected decline in footfalls and scored 1 crore. With a further drop due to normal working days, Pooja Entertainment’s presentation raked the business of 0.68 crore on 2nd Tuesday, 0.59 crore on 2nd Wednesday, and 0.51 crore on 3rd Thursday. With this, the total collection of the film has become 25.89 crores nett after 2 weeks. Bell Bottom Day-Wise Box Office Collection

At the worldwide box office, Bell Bottom has grossed approx. 43.32 crores in 15 days including 30.82 crores gross from India and 12.50 crores from overseas. In its third week, the film will have two Hollywood biggies Fast And Furious 9 and Shang-Chi: And The Legend Of The Ten Rings in the opposite, so it will be tough to attract enough audience.



