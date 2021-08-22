Bell Bottom 4th Day Collection: Crosses 12.50 Cr in 4-day extended weekend!

[Total: 3 Average: 3.7 /5]

After a slow start at the box office, superstar Akshay Kumar starrer new Hindi film Bell Bottom has recorded decent growth over the weekend and crossed the mark of 12.50 crores in 4 days. Due to positive word of mouth, the film is expected to maintain a steady pace on weekdays and in the long run as well.

Amid the COVID restrictions in cinema halls almost all across the country, Bell Bottom was released on Thursday, 19 August 2021. Unfortunately, the film didn’t open as per the expectations and registered the opening of only 2.75 crores nett, which is lower than Roohi (3.06 crores) and even Mumbai Saga (2.82 crores) that were released in March 2021.

On the next day, the Hindi spy thriller directed by Ranjit M Tewari witnessed a slight drop in footfalls and managed to collect 2.65 crores at the domestic box office. Then on Saturday, it showed 13% growth in business than Friday and added the amount of 3 crores to its account.

Showing an upward trend, Bell Bottom reported further growth of 40% on Sunday and raked the business of 4.40 crores nett from around 1620 screens across India including 2D & 3D formats. After 4 days, the total extended opening weekend collection of the film has become 12.80 crores, which is decent enough considering the current scenario.

Akshay Kumar’s this new offering is the first Hindi biggie to release in theatres ever since the pandemic was started. Someone had to take a chance and team Bell Bottom showed that courage by releasing the film in this unfavourable time for the revival of the box office and cinemas.



