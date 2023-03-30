Bholaa 1st Day Collection – Kaithi Hindi Remake takes a Decent Start!

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

The latest offering of superstar Ajay Devgn, an action-thriller Bholaa finally hit the theatres on the occasion of Ram Navami amid good pre-release buzz. The film managed to register a decent opening at the box office despite a slow start, however, it failed to beat the opening record of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (15.73 crores).

The official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi, Bholaa is being appreciated for the terrific actions and performances of the lead actors but still received mixed reviews from critics because of its less-engaging screenplay. From the audience as well, the film is getting mixed reactions.

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn starrer and directorial Bholaa took a slow start in the morning despite a holiday but gained momentum from the noon shows in mass centres and managed to register a decent opening with 11.20 crores nett at the domestic box office from around 4000 screens across India.

Bholaa has opened on a similar note to Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj (10.70 crores) which was released last year but on a non-holiday. The film witnessed low advance bookings and not getting the desired response from the metros as well. The major contribution to the opening day business of Bholaa is from single screens.

T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment’s presentation, Bholaa is required to take a significant jump over the weekend to register a respectable total and for that, it has to attract the multiplex audience as well. This 4-day extended weekend will decide the fate of the film at the box office whether it will cross the 100-crore mark or not.



