Bholaa 2nd Day Collection – Ajay Devgn’s Action Thriller Drops on Friday!

After a decent start at the box office on Thursday, the much-awaited Hindi release Bholaa witnessed a significant drop in business on Friday. Definitely, the film is not getting the desired response but it has to gain momentum on Saturday and Sunday to register a healthy 4-day extended opening weekend.

Featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Amala Paul, and many other talented actors, the action-thriller Bholaa is being appreciated for its terrific action sequences and stellar performances of the cast but received mixed reviews from critics because of its not-so-impactful screenplay. However, from the audience, it is getting overall decent reactions.

The official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi, Bholaa

opened on a slow note on Thursday morning. After the noon shows, it reported a boost in mass centres due to a holiday and registered a decent opening with 11.20 crores nett at the domestic box office, which is the 11th-highest opening in Bollywood post-pandemic.

On Friday being a normal working day, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment’s presentation dropped by 33.93% vis-a-vis day 1 and minted an amount of 7.40 crores nett. With this, Bholaa registered a 2-day total of 18.60 crores nett from around 4000 screens across India.

For a respectable first weekend, the Ajay Devgn starrer and directorial Bholaa needs to score in double-digits on Saturday and pick up further on Sunday. These coming two days will decide the fate of the film at the box office.

On the other hand, the PAN-India offering from Telugu cinema Dasara starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh is doing very well across the country except for the Hindi belt. The word of mouth is tremendous and surely it can gradually attract the Hindi audience as well.



