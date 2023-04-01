Bholaa 3rd Day Collection: Mints 29.40 Cr in 3 Days – Dasara Solid!

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

The much-awaited Hindi action thriller, Bholaa is not getting the desired response at the box office despite favourable reactions from the audience. However, it witnessed a healthy jump on Saturday vis-a-vis Friday but still continued to underperform. The film needs a strong boost on Sunday and needs to remain steady on the weekdays.

Featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Amala Paul with other talented actors, Bholaa has impressed many with its terrific actions and stellar performances of the cast but failed to create the desired impact with its less-engaging screenplay. The film received mixed reviews from critics, however, the public reaction is decent.

The official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi, Bholaa took a slow start on Thursday morning but gained momentum after the noon shows in mass centres and managed to register a decent opening with 11.20 crores nett, which is the 11th-best opening in Bollywood post-pandemic.

On Friday, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment’s presentation dropped by a significant rate and did a business of 7.40 crores. Then on Saturday, as expected, Bholaa recorded a jump of 45.94% and minted an amount of 10.80 crores nett. With this, the film registered a 3-day total of 29.40 crores nett at the domestic box office from around 4000 screens.

On the other hand, the PAN-India offering Dasara is heading strongly across the country except for the Hindi belt. Featuring Nani and Keerthy Suresh, the Telugu period action drama has grossed approx. 45 crores from all five languages in India with 20.25 crores on Thursday, 10.75 crores on Saturday, and 14 crores on Sunday.



