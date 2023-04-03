Bholaa 5th Day Collection – Ajay Devgn’s Action Thriller Crosses 49 Cr in 5 Days!

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

After an overall decent 4-day extended opening weekend, the new Hindi offering Bholaa starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Amala Paul, and other talented actors passed the crucial Monday on an average note. The film witnessed a heavy drop on the fifth day vis-a-vis Friday but still managed to hold a little well at the domestic box office.

The Hindi action thriller Bholaa was released on the occasion of Ram Navami and took a slow start on Thursday morning. After the noon shows, it gained momentum and did a business of 11.20 crores. On the second day i.e. Friday, it declined at a significant rate and minted an amount of 7.40 crores.

As expected over the weekend, Bholaa saw a healthy jump and collected 12.20 crores on Saturday and 13.48 crores on Sunday. After 4 days, its extended first-weekend collection stood at 44.28 crores nett, which is not very impressive but can be said decent considering the slow start.

The official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi, Bholaa has now entered the weekdays and reported a major drop in business. With Monday being a normal working day, it dropped by 33.51% than Friday and raked 4.92 crores nett. With this, Ajay’s directorial registered a 5-day total of 49.20 crores nett from around 4000 screens across India.

Bholaa is expected to show fair growth on Tuesday due to the Mahavir Jayanti holiday. On the other hand, Pan-India offering Dasara starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh is doing very well and has grossed approximately 64.50 crores in 5 days across India from all 5 languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.



