Bholaa 8th Day Collection – Earns Over 59 Cr in Week 1, Dasara Blockbuster

Superstar Ajay Devgn’s latest offering Bholaa completed an extended 8-day first week on an overall decent note at the domestic box office. After a decent opening weekend, the film tried to stay steady on the weekdays but eventually slipped and is still far away from the 100-crore club.

The official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit film Kaithi, Bholaa

was released last Thursday on the occasion of Ram Navami amid good pre-release buzz. In the morning, it took a slow start but gained momentum after the noon shows in mass centres and did a business of 11.20 crores, which is the 11th-best opening in Bollywood post-pandemic.

On Friday, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment’s presentation Bholaa reported a substantial drop in footfall across the country and minted an amount of 7.40 crores. Over the weekend, it picked up very well and registered a 4-day total of 44.28 crores nett including 12.20 crores on Saturday and 13.48 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays, Bholaa managed to pass the crucial Monday test with 4.50 crores. On Tuesday, the film witnessed slight growth due to the Mahavir Jayanti holiday and garnered 4.80 crores. Further, it slipped at a significant rate and collected 3.10 crores on Wednesday and 2.62 crores on the 2nd Thursday.

After 8 days, Bholaa, directed by Ajay himself, registered a total of 59.30 crores nett from around 4000 screens across India. In the second week, it will have to compete with new Hindi offerings – Aditya Roy Kapur & Mrunal Thakur starrer Gumraah and A.R.Murugadoss’ presentation August 16: 1947.

On the other hand, Pan-India offering Dasara starring Nani and Keerhy Suresh had a wonderful week and reported a total of 72.25 crores in India from all 5 languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. At the worldwide box office, it has grossed approx. 108 crores in 8 days.



