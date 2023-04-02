Bholaa Day 4 Collection – Crosses 45 Cr in Weekend 1, Dasara Grosses 60 Cr

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

After a decent start at the box office, the Hindi action thriller Bholaa starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Amala Paul declined at a significant rate but eventually gained momentum over the weekend and registered a respectable total after 4 days. Now it needs to stay steady on the weekdays as well, otherwise achieving the 100 crore milestone will not be easy.

Owing to its terrific actions and commendable performances of the cast, Bholaa has impressed many but still received mixed reviews from critics because of the less-engaging screenplay. However, the public reactions are decent but still, the film is not getting the desired response in metros and so far the mass centres contributed a major chunk of its business.

Directed by Ajay himself, Bholaa was released on the occasion of Ram Navami and took a slow start on Thursday morning. After the noon shows, it witnessed a boost in footfalls and managed to register a decent opening of 11.20 crores. With Friday being a normal working day, the film dropped at a heavy rate and minted 7.40 crores.

Then on Saturday, as expected, the official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi took healthy growth and garnered a business of 12.10 crores. With a further jump on Sunday, Bholaa collected 15 crores and registered a 4-day total of 45.70 crores nett at the domestic box office from around 4000 screens.

On the other hand, the Pan-India film Dasara starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh is running successfully worldwide. The Telugu period action drama is being appreciated by many and has collected 59.95 crores with 23.20 crores on Thursday, 9.75 crores on Friday, 13 crores on Saturday, and 14 crores on Sunday across India including all versions.

At the worldwide box office, Srikanth Odela’s debut directorial Dasara has grossed approx. 90 crores including 38 crores on Thursday, 15 crores on Friday, 18 crores on Saturday, and 19 crores on Sunday from all 5 languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.



