Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Day 7 Collection: Crosses 92 Cr in the 1st Week!

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra starrer Hindi horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has completed a week at the box office on a fantastic note despite Marvel Studios’ giant Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness and Pan-India sensation KGF: Chapter 2.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the sequel to 2007’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa has brought back hope for Bollywood. After Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files, it has become the third Hindi film of 2022 to be a box office success. Most of the Hindi films so far this year have failed to garner the desired response at the box office.

T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios’ joint production, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opened on an excellent note on Friday and registered the highest opening of the year in Bollywood with 14.11 crores. Over the weekend, it showed an uptrend and reported a 3-day total of 55.96 crores including 18.34 crores on Saturday and 23.51 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays as well, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 managed to remain strong and minted an amount of 10.75 crores on Monday, 9.56 crores on Tuesday, and 8.51 crores on Wednesday. With a further decline, it raked a business of 7.27 crores on Thursday and registered a total of 92.05 crores nett within a week from 3200 screens.

As per the current trend, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is expected to perform well in the second week as well despite the release of Ayushmann Khurrana’s much-anticipated film Anek. On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad has emerged as a disaster at the box office and collected only 2.12 crores nett in a week at the domestic box office from 2200 screens.



