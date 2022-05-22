Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 3rd Day Collection: Mints approx. 56 Cr in Weekend 1!

[Total: 3 Average: 3.7 ]

This Friday released, Hindi horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is doing excellent at the box office. After the fantastic opening, the film showed a solid trend over the weekend and registered a strong total after 3 days. The sequel to 2007’s Bhool Bhalaiyaa has garnered approximately 56 crores nett in its opening weekend despite KGF 2 (Hindi) and Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has received positive reviews from many critics and is attracting audiences of all age groups across the country. Featuring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra, the film has brought back hope at the box office for Bollywood.

On Friday, TSeries and Cine1 Studios’ latest production film opened on a good note and managed to register Bollywood’s best opening of 2022 with 14.11 crores, which is higher than Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey (13.25 crores). Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has also become the highest opening film of Kartik Aaryan’s career so far.

Due to positive word of mouth, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 witnessed a good jump in footfalls and did a business of 18.34 crores on Saturday. With further growth, it minted an amount of 23.51 crores on Sunday and registered a 3-day total of 55.96 crores nett at the domestic box office from 3200 screens.

With this, the film has emerged as a hit and is expected to remain steady on weekdays. In parallel, Kangana Ranaut’s action film Dhaakad has failed to attract enough audience and raked a business of only 1.55 crores nett in the opening weekend with 0.50 crore on Friday, 0.50 crore on Saturday, and 0.55 crore on Sunday.



