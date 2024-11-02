Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again 1st Day Collection: Historic Opening Day

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

The two new offerings – Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 from the Hindi film industry this Diwali have set a new benchmark by collecting more than 80 crores nett in combined on the opening day. Both the films have performed better than the expectations and emerged as the 9th and 16th highest opening Hindi film respectively of all time at the Indian box office.

The fifth film of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe and a direct sequel to Singham Returns (2014), Singham Again has successfully lived up to the expectations of many critics and the audience. The film is getting solid reactions all across the country and garnered a positive word of mouth.

Ajay Devgn starrer action-drama, as expected took a terrific start at the box office on Friday and registered the biggest opening of his career with 43.70 crores nett from approximately 3500 screens nationwide. With this, Singham Again surpassed the lifetime total of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 (43 crores / Hindi).

On the other hand, The Anees Bazmee directorial and a direct sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has also received positive reviews from critics as well as the audience. All across the country, the film is getting very favorable reactions from the viewers.

On Friday, Kartik Aaryan starrer horror-comedy opened on a higher note than expected despite Singham Again and emerged as the biggest opener of his career. On day 1, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 collected 36.60 crores nett from approximately 3000 screens, surpassing the lifetime total of Salman Khan’s Sultan (36.54 crores).



