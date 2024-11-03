Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again 3rd Day Collection- Phenomenal 1st Weekend

Despite a clash, the new Hindi offerings released this Diwali, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have performed better than expected and registered a blockbuster opening weekend at the domestic box office. Notably, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has maintained a phenomenal pace throughout despite a mighty opponent.
Featuring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, Singham Again successfully made the desired impact on viewers and garnered a solid word of mouth. From critics as well, the film has received mostly positive reviews.
Directed by Rohit Shetty, the action-drama opened on a fantastic note and did a whopping business of 43.70 crores on Friday. Then on Saturday as well, Singham Again
On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Triptii Dimri starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is also being liked by the viewers and getting wonderful response all across the country. Most critics have also found it entertaining and showed a big thumbs up.
The Anees Bazmee directorial horror-comedy took a bumper start on Friday and collected a solid 36.60 crores. With further growth, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 managed to collect 38.40 crores on Saturday. Then on Sunday, due to Bhai Dooj festival, the film minted 33.50 crores and registered a 3-day total of 108.50 crores nett.
Now, it would be very interesting to see how both the films- Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will perform in weekdays. As of now, Bajirao Singham is ahead but it will not be a surprise if Rooh Baba turns the game in his favor in the coming days.
