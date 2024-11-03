Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again 3rd Day Collection- Phenomenal 1st Weekend

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

Despite a clash, the new Hindi offerings released this Diwali, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have performed better than expected and registered a blockbuster opening weekend at the domestic box office. Notably, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has maintained a phenomenal pace throughout despite a mighty opponent.

Featuring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, Singham Again successfully made the desired impact on viewers and garnered a solid word of mouth. From critics as well, the film has received mostly positive reviews.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the action-drama opened on a fantastic note and did a whopping business of 43.70 crores on Friday. Then on Saturday as well, Singham Again

remained rock-solid and minted 44.50 crores. Further on Sunday, a slight drop in footfall was recorded due to Bhai Dooj festival but still the film registered a huge 3-day total on day 3.

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Triptii Dimri starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is also being liked by the viewers and getting wonderful response all across the country. Most critics have also found it entertaining and showed a big thumbs up.

The Anees Bazmee directorial horror-comedy took a bumper start on Friday and collected a solid 36.60 crores. With further growth, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 managed to collect 38.40 crores on Saturday. Then on Sunday, due to Bhai Dooj festival, the film minted 33.50 crores and registered a 3-day total of 108.50 crores nett.

Now, it would be very interesting to see how both the films- Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will perform in weekdays. As of now, Bajirao Singham is ahead but it will not be a surprise if Rooh Baba turns the game in his favor in the coming days.



