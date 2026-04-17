Bhooth Bangla 1st Day Collection – Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy Registers a Good Opening!

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After a long period of almost 16 years, the dynamic duo Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan is back with their new collaboration, the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla which marks their reunion after Khatta Meetha (2010). The latest offering is finally in theatres amid a lot of excitement among the audience as its trailer is giving Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) vibes.

Featuring Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Late Asrani ji alongside Akshay Kumar, Bhooth Bangla has received mostly favourable reviews from critics as well as the viewers and has garnered a positive word of mouth nationwide. After high-octane action films like Border 2

and Dhurandhar 2 : The Revenge, the audience is now getting to see a big film in the completely opposite genre i.e. comedy.

Ahead of its release, Bhooth Bangla had paid previews on Thursday across the country from 9 p.m. onwards. The film recorded a decent response pre-release and raked 4 crores nett from paid-previews. On Friday, the Priyadarshan directorial took a good start in the morning and reported a boost in footfalls from the evening shows.

On an overall decent note, Bhooth Bangla registered an opening of 17.25 crores nett including 13.25 crores on Friday and 4 crores of paid previews. Akshay Kumar’s last film Jolly LLB 3 (2025) was opened at 12.80 crores nett and his much-loved horror comedy with Priyadarshan Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) was collected 3.88 crores on day 1.

As per the current trend, Bhooth Bangla is expected to pick up well over the weekend due to positive audience response. The film will witness a healthy jump if family audiences start flocking to theatres, which is an expected scenario. At the worldwide box office as well, the film is getting a decent response.



