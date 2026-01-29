Border 2 7th Day Collection- Scores Higher than Dhurandhar in the Opening Week!

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

After an overwhelming start and a fantastic opening weekend, the much-awaited sequel to 1997’s Border maintained a solid momentum in weekdays as well and registered an exceptional week 1 at the domestic box office. The epic war action drama has scored higher than the sensational Dhurandhar in the first week.

Featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, Border 2 has created the desired impact on viewers and garnered a solid word of mouth. From the critics as well, the film has received mostly favourable reactions owing to its powerful storyline and grand scale war sequences backed by impressive performances of entire cast and heartfelt music.

The Anurag Singh directorial Border 2 released on 23 January 2026 amid solid buzz and as expected took a heroic start with 32.10 crores nett on Friday. Over the weekend, the film witnessed a huge jump and managed to collect 40.59 crores nett on Saturday and 57.20 crores nett on Sunday.

On Monday, due to Republic Day, Border 2 recorded a solid boost in footfall and minted 63.59 crores nett. In weekdays, despite usual decline, T-Series Films and JP Films’ presentation stayed rock-strong and collected 23.31 crores nett on Tuesday and 15.04 crores nett on Wednesday at the Indian box office.

Then on Thursday, Border 2 managed to rake 13.41 crores nett and registered 7-day total of 245.24 crores nett from all across the country. As per the current trend, it is expected to pick up again in the second weekend despite the new release Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3.



