Box Office: Brahmastra 10th Day Collection – Beats Sooryavanshi by the 2nd Weekend

After a strong first week, the Hindi language fantasy adventure Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva has shown an excellent trend in the second weekend as well and has entered the 200-crore club at the domestic box office within 10 days of release. The film has also surpassed the lifetime total of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi (196 crores).

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, took a phenomenal start at the box office and did a total business of 168.75 crores nett with all versions in the first week including 120.75 crores at the weekend and 48 crores on weekdays from 5019 screens nationwide.

On the 2nd Friday, Karan Johar’s production remained almost steady despite a decline and raked a business of 9.25 crores. Over the 2nd weekend, the film showed a good jump and minted an amount of 14.50 crores on Saturday. With further growth, it managed to collect 16.50 crores on Sunday and registered a 10-day total of 209 crores nett.

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva garnered a total of 187.75 crores nett with its Hindi version by the second weekend including 150 crores in week one, 8.75 crores on 2nd Friday, 13.75 crores on 2nd Saturday, and 15.25 crores on 2nd Sunday. While with Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions, it collected 21.25 crores including 18.75 crores in week one, 0.50 crore on 2nd Friday, 0.75 crore on 2nd Saturday, and 1.25 crore on 2nd Sunday.

At the domestic box office, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva has already surpassed the lifetime total of Sooryavanshi, and now heading to challenge The Kashmir Files (252.90 crores). In the international market as well, the film is doing well and has grossed over 350 crores worldwide in 10 days.

