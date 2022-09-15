Box Office: Brahmastra 7th Day Collection – Registers a Terrific Week 1

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

After a bumper start at the box office, Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva managed to remain decent on weekdays and registered an overall terrific week one. With its Hindi version alone, the film crossed the 150 crore mark in 7 days, while other versions have also contributed very well.

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva impressed everyone with its superior VFX and grand scale, but failed to create the desired impact with the storyline. Definitely, the film could have done better on weekdays as well if it had been strong in all aspects.

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva opened on a fantastic note and did an exceptional business of 120.75 crores nett at the weekend with 36 crores on Friday, 41.50 crores on Saturday, and 43.25 crores on Sunday including all versions. Then on weekdays, it witnessed a huge drop and minted an amount of 16.50 crores on Monday, 13 crores on Tuesday, and 10.70 crores on Wednesday.

On Thursday, with further decline, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva collected 8.95 crores and registered a 7-day total of 169.90 crores nett at the domestic box office from 5019 screens. With its Hindi version, Karan Johar’s production has raked 152 crores with 108.50 crores at the weekend, 14.50 crores on Monday, 11.50 crores on Tuesday, 9.50 crores on Wednesday, and 8 crores on Thursday.

While with the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva garnered 17.90 crores including 12.25 crores at the weekend, 2 crores on Monday, 1.50 crore on Tuesday, 1.20 crore on Wednesday, and 0.95 crore on Thursday. In the international market as well, the film performed well and grossed around 278 crores worldwide in a week.



