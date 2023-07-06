Satyaprem Ki Katha 8th Day Collection – Fair 1st Week, Carry On Jatta 3 Terrific

[Total: 2 Average: 3.5 ]

After a decent opening weekend, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Hindi romantic drama film Satyaprem Ki Katha remained steady on weekdays despite a significant drop in footfall and managed to register a fair 8-day extended first week at the box office.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha has received positive reactions from critics as well as the audience because of the excellent direction and stellar performances by the leading actors. The film is getting good support from multiplex viewers across the country.

Satyaprem Ki Katha took a decent start at the box office with 9.25 crores last Thursday. On Friday, it witnessed a decline and minted 7 crores. Over the weekend, the film picked up well and managed to collect a 4-day total of 38.50 crores including 10.10 crores on Saturday and 12.15 crores on Sunday.

On Weekdays, Sajid Nadiadwala’s production recorded a significant drop and bagged 4.21 crores on Monday. On a steady note, it collected 4.05 crores on Tuesday, 3.45 crores on Wednesday, and 3.04 crores on Thursday. After 8 days, Satyaprem Ki Katha registered a total collection of 53.25 crores nett.

On the other hand, the Punjabi rom-com Carry On Jatta 3 has shattered all the previous records and has grossed approximately 65 crores at the worldwide box office in 8 days. In India, Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa starrer took a bumper opening last Thursday with 4.50 crores nett.

By maintaining an excellent pace throughout, Carry On Jatta 3 registered a 4-day total of 19.25 crores in the opening weekend including 3.75 crores on Friday, 5 crores on Saturday, and 6 crores on Sunday. Then on weekdays as well, the film remained strong and minted 2.50 crores on Monday, 2.35 crores on Tuesday, and 2.10 crores on Wednesday.

On the 2nd Thursday, Carry On Jatta 3 managed to collect 1.90 crore and registered a 8-day total collection of 28.10 crores nett from Punjabi, Delhi and the rest of India.



