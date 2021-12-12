Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui 3rd Day Collection: Average Weekend – Tadap 10th Day

[Total: 1 Average: 5 /5]

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, the latest Hindi offering that was released this Friday has managed to impress the critics as well as the audience with its unique plot but did not garner the desired response at the box office. Despite the positive word of mouth, this unconventional romantic drama has registered an average opening weekend.

Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a love story of a bodybuilder and a transgender Zumba teacher. Tackling such a bold subject with humour is the reason why everyone is praising the film. On Friday, Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial was opened on a slow note and managed to collect 3.75 crores.

On Saturday, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui recorded a jump of 29.87% vis-a-vis Friday and minted an amount of 4.87 crores. Then on Sunday, the film picked up further and bagged a business of 5.38 crores. With this, it has reported a total collection of 14 crores nett at the domestic box office from 2500 screens within 3 days.

In parallel, the debut film of actor Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty, Tadap has passed the second weekend on a steady but low note. After a surprisingly well start at the box office, this romantic action drama had managed to register a good-enough first week with 21.04 crores nett from 1656 screens in India.

Directed by Milan Luthria, Tadap got affected by the new releases and collected an amount of 1.03 crore on the 2nd Friday after a huge drop. Over the 2nd weekend, it picked up little and managed to rake 1.23 crore on Saturday and 1.47 crore on Sunday. After 10 days, its total collection has been increased to 24.77 crores nett.

