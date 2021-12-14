Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui 5th Day Collection: Witnesses Slight Drop on Tuesday

[Total: 2 Average: 4 /5]

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer the recent Hindi release, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is heading almost steadily on weekdays after an average opening weekend at the box office but still the results are not satisfactory. Judging by the positive reviews, of course, it was expected to perform on a better note.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is an unconventional love story of a bodybuilder and a transgender Zumba teacher. The film is being praised by everyone for tackling such a bold subject with humour, but unfortunately, the positive word of mouth is not helping it much in terms of box office numbers.

On Friday, this romantic drama took a slow start in the morning and did a business of 3.75 crores at the end. Showing an uptrend over the weekend, the film minted an amount of 4.87 crores on Saturday and 5.91 crores on Sunday. After the weekend, its total collection was recorded as 14.53 crores nett from 2500 screens in India.

On weekdays, T-Series Films & Guy In The Sky Pictures’ production recorded a significant drop in footfalls and managed to rake a business of 2.15 crores on Monday. Then on Tuesday, after a slight decline, it bagged an amount of 1.95 crores and registered a total of 18.63 crores nett at the domestic box office within 5 days.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a multiplex film and getting a major response from the multiplex audience only but seems like many of them are waiting for Spider-Man: No Way Home which is set to hit Indian cinemas on Thursday, 16 Dec 2021. Let’s see how much CKA earns by the end of its first week.



