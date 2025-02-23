Chhaava 10th Day Collection- Enters the 300 Cr Club; Surpasses Bajrangi Bhaijaan

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

The courageous saga of great Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Chhaava continues its exceptional run at the box office. Within just 10 days of release, the Hindi historical action drama has entered the 300-crore club and has surpassed the lifetime total of Salman Khan’s blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan (320.34 crores).

Featuring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, Chhaava is getting an overwhelming response from the audience across the country, especially from Maharashtra. As a result, the film is setting new records at the box office with each passing day.

The Laxman Utekar directorial Chhaava

took a bumper start at the box office and garnered a solid word of mouth due to super positive reactions from the viewers. In the opening weekend, it did a business of 121.43 crores nett with 33.10 crores on Friday, 39.30 crores on Saturday, and 49.03 crores on Sunday.

In weekdays as well, the film stayed rock-steady and raked a total of 225.28 crores nett in the first week including 24.10 crores on Monday, 25.75 crores on Tuesday, 32.40 crores on Wednesday, and 21.60 crores on Thursday. Now it is running in its second week and has shown a remarkable trend over the second weekend.

On 2nd Friday, Chhaava witnessed a significant jump in footfalls compared to the previous day and collected 24.03 crores. Then on 2nd Saturday, it recorded huge growth of 83.52% and minted 44.10 crores. Due to the India vs Pakistan cricket match, the film recorded a slight decline nationwide but still remained outstanding and netted 41.30 crores.

After 10 days, Chhaava has registered a total of 334.71 crores nett at the domestic box office. The Maddock Films production is now heading towards the 400-crore club. In the overseas market as well, the film is doing excellent and has grossed over 460 crores in 10 days at the worldwide box office.

