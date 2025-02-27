Chhaava 14th Day Collection: Vicky Kaushal starrer Enters the 400 Cr Club in India!

[Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

The Hindi historical action drama Chhaava is not ready to slow down at the box office. After an outstanding week 1, it maintained the momentum and registered another phenomenal week. Within just 2 weeks of release, the film has entered the 400-crore club and has also surpassed the lifetime total of Aamir Khan’s blockbuster Dangal (387.38 crores).

Featuring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Vineet Kumar Singh in the leading roles, Chhaava

took a bumper start at the box office and collected a whopping total of 225.38 crores nett in the first week including 121.43 crores at the weekend and 103.95 crores in weekdays.

In the second weekend, the Laxman Utekar directorial started the journey on a rock-solid note and did an fantastic business of 109.23 crores with 24.03 crores on the 2nd Friday, 44.10 crores on the 2nd Saturday, and 41.10 crores on the 2nd Sunday. Then in weekdays, once again it remained super-strong.

On the 2nd Monday, Chhaava recorded a reasonable decline compared to the 2nd Friday and did a business of 19.10 crores. On a similar note, it garnered an amount of 19.23 crores on the 2nd Tuesday. On Maha Shivratri, being a partial holiday, the film took a jump and netted 25.02 crores.

Maddock Films presentation Chhaava is getting an overwhelming response from the audience across the country and as a result, the film stayed solid on its day 14 and minted 16.80 crores. After 2 weeks, it has registered a total of 414.66 crores nett at the domestic box office.

In the overseas market as well, Chhaava is performing very well and has grossed around 573.50 crores at the worldwide box office in 14 days. As per the current trend, Vicky Kaushal starrer is expected to remain the first choice of viewers despite the release of a couple of new Hindi offerings – Crazxy and Superboys Of Malegaon this Friday.

