Chhaava 1st Day Collection: Emerges as the Biggest Opener for Vicky Kaushal!

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

One of the most anticipated Hindi movies of the year, Chhaava is finally out in cinemas and it is getting an overwhelming response across the country. Vicky Kaushal starrer historical action drama was expected to perform excellently in Maharashtra, being a story of a Maratha warrior, but the film is soaring across the North as well. As a result, it has emerged as the biggest opener for Vicky Kaushal.

Directed by Laxman Utekar under the production banner of Maddock Films, which has already given the first hit of 2025 – Sky Force

, Chhaava is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Owning to its captivating storyline and superb direction backed by the outstanding performance of Vicky Kaushal in the title role, Chhaava is receiving mostly positive reviews from critics as well as the audience across the country.

Chhaava released on over 3500 screens across India and as expected, took a strong start in the morning on Friday, especially in Maharashtra. By the evening and night shows, the film recorded impressive hike in footfalls across all centres and registered the biggest opening of Vicky Kaushal’s career so far with 33.10 crores nett at the domestic box office including a huge share of around 20 crores from Maharashtra alone.

Earlier 2024’s Bad Newz was the highest opener for Vicky with 8.62 crores nett. After such a bumper opening, Chhaava has also become the 24th biggest opening Hindi film of all time, surpassing the opening numbers of Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger (32.93 crores). Now as per the current trend, Chhaava is all set for a terrific opening weekend with a 3-day total of more than 100 crores nett.

Alongside Vicky Kaushal, Chhaava is also featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, Divya Dutta, and Neil Bhoopalam, who have delivered solid performances.



