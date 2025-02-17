Chhaava 3rd Day Collection- Crosses 121 Cr in the 3-Day Opening Weekend

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

The much-anticipated Hindi film Chhaava has taken the box office by storm. The historical action drama is getting an overwhelming response across the country and the craze it has among the audience in Maharashtra is exceptional. From the very first day, it is soaring at the box office and has become the second Bollywood film of 2025 to cross the 100-crore mark after Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force.

Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna starrer Chhaava

took a bumper start on Friday. After opening on an excellent note in the morning, it recorded an impressive hike in footfalls from the evening shows and registered the biggest opening of Vicky’s career so far with 33.10 crores nett from over 3500 screens nationwide.

On Saturday, as expected, the Laxman Utekar directorial witnessed a healthy jump of 18.73% vis-a-vis day 1 and managed to collect 39.30 crores nett. With further growth of 24.76% on Sunday vis-a-vis day 2, Chhaava minted 49.03 crores nett and registered a 3-day total of 121.43 crores nett at the domestic box office including the major share from Maharashtra alone.

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, Chhaava has now become the third-highest grossing film of Vicky Kaushal after Uri: The Surgical Strike (245.36 crores) and Raazi (124.83 crores). As per the current trend, it is expected to remain steady on weekdays and to rake around 175 crores nett by this week. The lifetime collection of Chhaava seems to be around 265-275 crores nett.

This spectacular saga of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is creating a solid impact on viewers and as a result, it has garnered a super positive word of mouth. From the critics as well, the film has received positive reviews owning to its captivating storyline backed by the outstanding performances from the cast, especially Vicky Kaushal in the title role, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, and Vineet Kumar Singh as Kavi Kalash.



