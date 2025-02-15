Chhaava Day 2 Collection: Witnesses Solid Growth on Saturday

[Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

After a bumper start at the box office on Friday, historical action-drama Chhaava witnessed solid growth on Saturday due to an overwhelming response from the viewers across the country. Based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the Vicky Kaushal starrer is soaring in Maharashtra as well as the North India circuits.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has received mostly positive reviews from critics owing to its captivating storyline and outstanding performances from the leading actors- Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Vineet Kumar Singh. From the audience as well, the film is getting an excellent response and performing strongly at the box office.

Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Chhaava

was opened on a healthy note on Friday in the morning and recorded impressive hike in footfalls by the evening and night shows. By the end of day 1, the film registered a historic business of 33.10 crores nett from over 3500 screens nationwide. After such a fantastic start, it become the highest opening film for Vicky Kaushal.

Then on Saturday, as expected, Chhaava witnessed a solid jump in occupancy and managed to collect 39.05 crores nett. With this, the film registered a 2-day total of 72.15 crores nett at the domestic box office. A major share of business so far has come from the state of Maharashtra alone.

As per the trend, Chhaava is expected to show further jump on Sunday as well. It is all set to become the second Hindi film of the year 2025 to cross the 100-crore mark after Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force, which was also presented by Maddock Films. By this opening weekend, the film will enter the 100-crore club.



