Chhaava Day 4 Collection- Stays Strong on Monday; Surpasses Sky Force in 4 Days

After a phenomenal opening weekend, the historical action drama Chhaava passed the Monday test on a strong note. Despite a normal working day, the film witnessed an excellent footfalls across the country, especially in Maharashtra. The craze of this film among the Maharashtrian audience is exceptional as it is based on the life of great Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Featuring Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, and Rashmika Mandanna, Chhaava

took a bumper start on Friday and registered the biggest opening for Vicky with 33.10 crores nett. Due to a solid word of mouth, the film recorded terrific growth over the weekend and managed to collect 39.30 crores on Saturday and 49.03 crores on Sunday.

In 3 days, Chhaava did a total business of 121.43 crores nett and become the second 100-crore grosser of 2025 after Sky Force. Then on Monday, despite a normal working day, the Laxman Utekar directorial opened on a steady note and recorded a good hike in footfalls from the evening shows.

After a reasonable decline of 26.56% compared to Friday, the film raked a business of 24.31 crores nett on day 4, which is still very strong. With this, it registered a 4-day total of 145.74 crores nett from over 3500 screens across India and surpassed Akshay Kumar’s last month release Sky Force (129.95 crores) in just 4 days.

As per the current trend, Chhaava is now expected to enter the 200-crore club by its first week. After its superb performance on Monday, Maddock Films’ presentation has made all the trade experts to change their predictions. At the worldwide box office as well, Chhaava is doing excellent and has grossed over 200-crore in 4 days.



