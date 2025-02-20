Chhaava Day 7 Collection: Vicky Kaushal starrer Crosses 225 Cr in Week 1!

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna starrer historical action drama Chhaava continues its historic run at the box office. After an outstanding opening weekend, the film remained rock-solid in weekdays as well and emerged as the 9th-fastest 200-crore grosser of all time in Hindi cinema. It is now all set to enter the 300-crore club by the second weekend.

The Laxman Utekar directorial Chhaava

took a phenomenal start at the box office and registered an opening business of 33.10 crores on Friday. Due to solid word of mouth, it witnessed a healthy jump over the weekend and raked a 3-day total of 121.43 crores nett at the domestic box office including 39.30 crores on Saturday and 49.03 crores on Sunday.

Then in weekdays as well, Chhaava stayed super strong and passed the crucial Monday test with distinction, collected 24.10 crores. Further instead of a decline, the film recorded growth and garnered 25.75 crores on Tuesday. Aided by Shiva Jayanti, it took another jump on Wednesday and minted 32.40 crores nett.

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, Chhaava is soaring at the box office and the major share of business is coming from Maharashtra alone. On Thursday, the film recorded a reasonable decline compared to Monday and managed to collect 21.60 crores nett. After a week, it has registered a total of 225.28 crores nett from over 3500 screens across India.

Chhaava is now the 35th-highest grossing film in Hindi cinema; it has surpassed the lifetime total of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter (213.55 crores) in just 7 days of release. In the overseas market as well, the film is doing excellent and has grossed 310.50 crores in a week at the worldwide box office.

