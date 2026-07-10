Dhamaal 4 1st Day Collection- Welcome To The Jungle Day 15 Report

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

Fourth film in the very successful comedy franchise, Dhamaal 4 has finally been in theatres now and as expected, the film has registered a good opening at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, the existing comedy caper Welcome to the Jungle has certainly been affected, yet it is still performing reasonably well.

Featuring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi along with a large ensemble cast, Dhamaal 4 has received mixed reactions from critics due to uninspired storyline backed by regressive jokes and excessive CGI. However, some have found it entertaining without logic and also the audience is showing good support.

On Friday, the Indra Kumar directorial took a decent start in the morning and witnessed a boost from the evening shows across the country. As a result, Dhamaal 4 has raked a business of 15.50 crores nett at the box office and emerged as the second-best opening film in the franchise after Total Dhamaal

(2019 / 16.50 crores); followed by Double Dhamaal (2011 / 7.62 crores) and Dhamaal (2007 / 2.38 crores).

With this such a good start, Dhamaal 4 has also become the 5th-highest opening Hindi film of the year so far. As per the current trend, the T-Series presentation is expected to show substantial growth over the weekend.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi & Paresh Rawal starrer Welcome To The Jungle which had remained the first choice of viewers so far, has now reported a dent in business due to a new release. After the strong week 1 with 95.21 crores and week 2 with 33.69 crores nett, the film managed to collect 0.88 crore nett on its 3rd Friday and registered a 15-day total of 129.78 crores nett.



