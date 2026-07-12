Dhamaal 4 3rd Day Collection- Registers an Excellent Weekend 1; Crosses 67 Crore in India

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

Featuring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Ravi Kishan, Dhamaal 4 has reported an excellent opening weekend after a strong start at the domestic box office. Depsite mixed reactions from critics, the film is getting a good support of audience across the country.

The fourth film in the very successful Dhamaal franchise, Dhamaal 4 was opened at a decent note on Friday and did a business of 15.50 crores nett, which is the second best opening of the franchise. Over the weekend, it witnessed impressive growth and managed to collect 23.31 crores nett on Saturday.

On Sunday as well, the film recorded a healthy jump and minted 28.40 crores nett at the domestic box office. With this, Dhamaal 4

has registered a 3-day total ofnett (80.01 crores gross), which is higher than the opening weekend total of Welcome To The Jungle (65.83 crores nett).

As per the current trend, Panorama Studios presentation is expected to hold well in weekdays as well. In the international markets, Dhamaal 4 is performing decently and has grossed 92.91 crores at the worldwide box office in 3 days including 12.90 crores gross from overseas.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Arshad Warsi starrer Welcome To The Jungle had a solid run in last 2 weeks; collected 129.78 crore nett. But now it has been affected by the release of Dhamaal 4 and raked 4.40 crores in its 3rd weekend including 0.88 crore on Friday, 1.60 crore on Saturday, and 1.92 crores on Sunday; taking its 17-day total to 133.30 crores nett.



