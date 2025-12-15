Dhurandhar 11th Day Collection- Inches Closer to the 400 Crore Mark!

[Total: 3 Average: 5 ]

After a phenomenal first week and a historic second weekend, the Hindi spy thriller Dhurandhar is showing a rock-solid trend in weekdays as well and registered the highest-ever second Monday in Hindi cinema, shattering the record of Pushpa: The Rule (20.50 crores / Hindi) by a significant margin.

Opening to mixed critical reviews but positive audience response across the country, Dhurandhar garnered a solid word of mouth and is reigning the box office. With each passing day, the Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun starrer is breaking new records and the trend for the film is getting stronger.

Directed by the director of Uri: The Surgical Strike

– Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar was opened on a fantastic note and did an opening business of 28.60 crores nett. Over the first weekened, it witnessed healthy growth and collected a total of 106.50 crores in 3 days including 33.10 crores on Saturday and 44.80 crores on Sunday.

Then in weekdays as well, Jio Studios and B62 Studios’ presentation received tremendous response across the country and minted 24.30 crores on Monday, 28.90 crores on Tuesday, 29.20 crores on Wednesday, and 29.40 crores on Thursday. After a week, the film reported a total of 218 crores nett.

Now, Dhurandhar is in its 2nd week and what it did in the second weekend is just historial. With 34.70 crores on Friday, 53.70 crores on Saturday, and 58.20 crores on Sunday, it registered the highest-ever second weekend of 146.60 crores nett. On the 2nd Monday as well, the film remained solid and managed to rake an impressive amount of 31.80 crores nett.

After 11 days, Dhurandhar has registered a total of 396.40 crores nett (467.73 crores gross) at the domestic box office and has surpassed the lifetime total of Dangal (387.38 crores nett); become the 10th highest grossing Hindi movie of all time. In the international markets as well, the film is doing extremely good and has grossed 597.98 crores total including 130.25 crores from overseas.



