Dhurandhar 17th Day and Avatar Fire And Ash 3rd Day Box Office Collection

After a couple of blockbuster weeks, the Hindi spy-thriller Dhurandhar has reported another terrific weekend at the domestic box office despite the new Hollywood release Avatar: Fire And Ash. With its third weekend, Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has surpassed the lifetime total of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (556.36 crores) including all languages.

Directed by the director of Uri: The Surgical Strike

, Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is getting tremendous response from the audience across the country. As a result, it is still showing a rock-strong trend at the box office in its third week. With each passing day, the film is rewriting history and setting new box office records.

Amid a solid word of mouth, Dhurandhar showed fantastic performance throughout the first week and did a business of 218 crores nett including 106.50 crores at the weekend and 111.50 crores in weekdays. In the second week, it recorded a historic pace and minted 261.50 crores including 146.60 crores at the weekend and 114.90 crores in weekdays.

Then in the third weekend as well, Dhurandhar featuring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun, maintained a phenomenal momentum and managed to collect 23.70 crores on 3rd Friday and 35.70 crores on its 3rd Saturday.

With further significant growth on the 3rd Sunday, Jio Studios and B62 Studios’ presentation Dhurandhar raked an impressive amount of 40.30 crores nett and registered a 17-day total of 579.20 crores nett (683.46 crores gross) at the Indian box office. At the worldwide box office, it has grossed 870.36 crores including 186.90 crores gross from overseas.

On the other hand, the new Hollywood offering, the mighty Avatar: Fire And Ash took a good start in India but it is actually facing a tough competition from Dhurandhar at the box office due to mixed reactions from viewers. On Friday, it did a business of 18 crores nett including all languages.

The Avatar franchise has a solid fanbase among the Indian audience, on Saturday it witnessed a decent jump and minted 22 crores. On Sunday as well, Avatar: Fire And Ash recorded growth and collected 25.50 crores nett. After 3 days, it has registered a total of 65.50 crores nett at the Indian box office.



